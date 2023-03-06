Watch Our Favorite Dog Influencer Model Spring Fashion Trends In This Adorable Commercial

Weddings are lovely, but dog weddings are even better if we're talking real facts. Fetching fashions are most certainly in order for those with a few fêtes — furry or otherwise — on the social calendar this season. That's where Old Navy comes in, with plenty of round-of-a-paws-worthy inspiration.

The retailer is kicking off the spring wedding season with a commercial starring the impeccably stylish dog-fluencer Boobie Billie. But this spot is more than a reel of the four-legged fashionista's OOTDs. Taking some of the internet's most popular searches to inspire event-worthy ensembles, such as "what to wear to a dog wedding" and "looks that will make your ex jealous," the campaign features Boobie and other stylish canines (including Rupurt, the wink dog) rocking one-of-a-kind Old Navy pieces that riff off of the brand's spring collection.