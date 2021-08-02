Bold Little Bird Caught Stealing Fur Straight From A Sleepy Fox

Normally, it's easy to imagine that this little bird would try her best to avoid foxes.

But evidently, it's worth the risk when it comes to comfort.

Recently, Texas Backyard Wildlife shared a fascinating video showing a black-crested titmouse engaged in a unique encounter with a sleepy fox. The bold bird is seen repeatedly landing on the fox, who, in his desire to doze, seems little more than annoyed by the jostling.

What is the titmouse up to exactly? Turns out, as Texas Backyard Wildlife explains, she's there to steal the fox's fur: