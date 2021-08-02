Bold Little Bird Caught Stealing Fur Straight From A Sleepy Fox
"We were astonished."
Normally, it's easy to imagine that this little bird would try her best to avoid foxes.
But evidently, it's worth the risk when it comes to comfort.
Recently, Texas Backyard Wildlife shared a fascinating video showing a black-crested titmouse engaged in a unique encounter with a sleepy fox. The bold bird is seen repeatedly landing on the fox, who, in his desire to doze, seems little more than annoyed by the jostling.
What is the titmouse up to exactly? Turns out, as Texas Backyard Wildlife explains, she's there to steal the fox's fur:
It wasn't long before the fox decided to try to sleep, despite the bird's disruptions. And in the end, she got exactly what she came for.
"Once she'd established that the fox wasn't going to kill her, she went to work plucking out fur, and the fox let her do it!" Texas Backyard Wildlife wrote. "We were astonished."