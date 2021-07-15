Thirsty Bobcat Finds Someone Kind To Help Him

Josler Tudisco was hanging out inside his house one day, trying to stay cool. Arizona was having a massive heatwave, and it was around 115 degrees outside. He was just going about his day when, suddenly, he noticed a bobcat had wandered into his yard.

The bobcat definitely looked a little out of sorts. It was so incredibly hot outside, and he was clearly feeling the effects of that. He lay down in the yard, not far from where the hose was. Whether the bobcat knew what the hose did or not, Tudisco couldn’t be sure, but he immediately knew what he had to do.

Tudisco went outside and gently turned on the hose.

“The hose was right next to it, where it was laying, so it was perfect,” Tudisco said in a video about the encounter.