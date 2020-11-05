2 min read Boat Crew Comes To The Rescue Of A Little Bird Who Was Lost At Sea He was treated like a first-class passenger 🐦 ❤️

After being blown out to sea by strong winds along the coast of Maine, this poor little bird soon found himself facing what was likely the saddest of fates. But then his luck changed.

Instagram/jknowles831

Jacob Knowles and his crew just so happened to be passing by in their boat when they spotted the little bird in his watery predicament. Deciding to help, they pulled him from the water. But their efforts didn't end there. During the long journey back to shore, the bird was given what might best be described as "first-class treatment" — including a warm spot to dry his feathers, a complimentary meal and even a cozy perch upon Knowles' own head. Here's a video of how things played out: