2 min read Blind Dog Has Sweetest Reaction After Suddenly Smelling Her Best Friend's Scent That moment she knows he's near ❤️

World, meet Lyla — a sweet pup who, despite being blind and deaf, is no less capable of recognizing the people she cares about the most. For her, their love is in the air.

Recently, Lyla's dad Mark Reed shared proof of that firsthand. Reed had evidently decided to set up a chair in the yard where Lyla was out exploring. Though the dog had no way of seeing or hearing that Reed had joined her there, his welcome presence didn't go undetected for long. With one happy sniff, even from a distance away, Lyla's nose detected her dad — and her heart was filled with joy: