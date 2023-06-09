Blind Cow Refuses To Stop Cuddling And Kissing The People Who Rescued Her

Helen was born blind on a dairy farm 19 years ago, and when her former owners could no longer provide her with the care she needed, they started searching for a sanctuary for her. That’s when Uncle Neil's Home stepped in. The day Helen arrived at her new home, she was so confused. She had no idea where she was, and though her rescuers did their best to make her feel calm and welcome, their hearts broke for her.

Rian Feldman

“When Helen first arrived, she was very upset,” Rian Feldman, founder and president of Uncle Neil's Home, told The Dodo. “She is blind and had just been taken from the only environment she had known for 19 years. She wouldn’t eat [and] she didn’t move around much. So much was new to her — new voices, new food, new surroundings, new sounds and smells. She was very uncomfortable and worried. She didn’t know if she was safe or not.”

Rian Feldman

Helen’s new family wanted her to know she was safe and loved, so they dedicated all their time and energy to getting that point across. “We spent hours a day trying to show her that we loved her and that she was safe,” Feldman said. “We spoke very gently to her, used her name constantly, told her we loved her many times per day and played music for her. We spent a lot of time with her so she didn’t feel alone, especially during the first few days. We also transformed her area and made it easier for her to get around since she isn’t able to see.”

Rian Feldman

All of their hard work and dedication paid off when Helen quickly began giving all of that love right back. Now, Helen hugs, kisses and cuddles her rescuers whenever she can. She never misses a chance to show them how much she loves them and how grateful she is for this second chance.

Rian Feldman

“She always wants to be hugging and touching us,” Feldman said. “She adores us and we love her more than we ever knew we could love someone … She nearly knocks us over every day from hugging us with her head by wrapping us into her body and she licks our clothes constantly!”

Rian Feldman

If Helen suddenly realizes she hasn’t seen her rescuers in a while, she’ll moo loudly for them until they hustle over to rectify the situation. Once they’re by her side again, the cuddles and kisses resume almost immediately. She went from scared and confused to happier than she’s ever been, and her transformation has been a joy to watch.

Rian Feldman