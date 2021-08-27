Black Cat Climbs Into Bed And Basically Becomes A Void Hello there 👀

Munji is just like any other typical cat. Sometimes he can be super feisty and playful. Other times he can be super gentle and sweet. And, above all, he absolutely loves to hide.



Whenever he gets the chance, Munji likes to find fun new hiding places to nap in. The thing is, it’s actually a lot easier for Munji to hide than some other cats, because he’s completely black, and has a habit of blending in wherever he is. As a result, his family often has no idea where he is and gets a bit of a shock when they finally spot him. “[He] hides and surprises me often,” Rin Kim, Munji’s mom, told The Dodo.

One of Munji’s favorite spots to nap is his cat bed. That wouldn’t normally be that shocking of a location — but because Munji blends in so well, sometimes when he’s snuggled up in there, all you can actually see is a pair of eyes. If Munji’s eyes are closed while he’s curled up in his little bed cave, it’s basically impossible to tell that he’s in there. If he opens them, he just looks like a pair of floating eyes in the void, and that can definitely be a little jarring if you’re not expecting it.

At this point, Munji’s family is used to his antics. They couldn’t help but post a picture of Munji becoming a void, though — and no one could get enough of it. “Everyone else's reaction was cute,” Kim said. “It was lovely. It was amazing.”

Munji’s family is so glad that his hiding brings so much joy to everyone — even if it sometimes catches them off guard.

