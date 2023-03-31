Fearless Bird Frequently Goes Where No Other Animal Dares

Most animals stay as far away from bees and wasps as possible — but not this bird.

Dog Is So Gentle And Patient With Her Foster Kittens

Surrounded by wasps on all sides, this bird seems completely unfazed. She’s unbothered by the insects that would send almost anyone else running in the opposite direction. In fact, she’s rather intrigued by them.

That’s because she’s a honey buzzard, and wasps are her favorite.