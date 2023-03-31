Fearless Bird Frequently Goes Where No Other Animal Dares
Most animals stay as far away from bees and wasps as possible — but not this bird.
Surrounded by wasps on all sides, this bird seems completely unfazed. She’s unbothered by the insects that would send almost anyone else running in the opposite direction. In fact, she’s rather intrigued by them.
That’s because she’s a honey buzzard, and wasps are her favorite.
These incredible photos, captured by photographer Chen Chengguang, show the honey buzzard in her natural habitat, surrounded by wasps, trying to catch a snack. These birds feast primarily on the larvae of bees and wasps, which means they often need to immerse themselves in seemingly dangerous situations. Luckily, they’re built for it. They have thick, scale-like feathers on parts of their bodies to help protect them from potential stings.
For honey buzzards, a swarm of wasps is no big deal.
These photos look like an incredible feat of skill and strength to most people, but for this honey buzzard, it’s just another day in the life.