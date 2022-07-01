Bird Is Such A Messy Eater He Has To Dine Inside A Tiny Dome

Tina Kirmis volunteers at Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary, and when she first met Bruce, she knew she had to adopt him. “Bruce will be 15 years old this year,” Kirmis told The Dodo. “I adopted him six years ago when he was 9 … I thought he was just too small to be there, and he seemed like a character hanging upside down in his cage.”

Tina Kirmis

Kirmis has five other rescue birds at home, too, and even though he’s the smallest, Bruce definitely has the biggest personality of them all. “He's a huge personality in a tiny package,” Kirmis said. “Bruce is a Pacific parrotlet and is around 36 grams. He loves me but has little to no interest in my other birds other than to steal their food. He thinks nothing of going into Poppy's cage and stealing her food, and she's a cockatoo! He's very quick when he flies and loves to hide in small places, so I must know where he is at all times. He enjoys sleeping on the dish rack and the lampshade in the kitchen window.”

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog And Wild Dolphin Play Whenever They See Each Other

Tina Kirmis

Food has always been one of Bruce’s favorite things, and mealtime is very important to him. Unfortunately, Kirmis quickly realized that Bruce is a VERY messy eater, and after he’s finished eating, there’s a lot to clean up. When he’s snacking on vegetables, it’s not a huge deal as those are pretty easy to clean up. It’s the berries that pose a real problem.

Tina Kirmis

“When I took Bruce for his first checkup, his avian vet recommended I feed Bruce berries for antioxidants,” Kirmis said. “So I did and he flung them everywhere! I didn't want that to deter me from feeding him what was good for him, though. Even though I really didn't like cleaning dried berries from the furniture, appliances, etc.! After he eats his berries, he often flies over to my head or shoulder and wipes his berry beak on me. I don't know how many times I've been out and touched my hair to find dried raspberries!”

Tina Kirmis

Kirmis wanted to find a way to for Bruce to enjoy his berries without having to clean up a gigantic mess every single time, so she decided to make him an eating dome. At first, she used a Tupperware container, but that was a little too small. So, she got creative and gave the dome an upgrade.

Tina Kirmis

“I remembered something that I got from the dollar store,” Kirmis said. “It was a plant protector, so I thought that would be perfect. So I cut a door out and it's worked perfectly. I just run water over it and it cleans easily.”

Tina Kirmis

Now, Bruce starts every morning by flying into his eating dome for his berry breakfast. It’s the first thing he does when he wakes up, and his mom is so glad she was able to find a way for him to enjoy his berries without destroying the house.

Tina Kirmis

Bruce may be small, but he’s mighty, and his eating dome ensures that he can make as big a mess as he wants every single morning. He truly is living his best life.