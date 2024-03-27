'Bird Droppings' On Leaf Turn Out To Be A Completely New Species Of Fluffy Animal

Recently, University of Queensland Ph.D. candidate James Tweed was camping in the Australian rainforest when he noticed something strange. There was a curious white blob sitting on a leaf nearby. According to a press release, Tweed initially assumed this speck was no more than some “bird droppings.” But when he got a closer look, the researcher realized the fuzzy white mystery blob was actually someone incredible. “To my amazement, I saw the most extraordinary and fluffiest longhorn beetle I had ever seen,” Tweed said in the release.

Tweed had never encountered a wooly brown and black beetle like this one before. He scoured academic sources and consulted with experts but couldn’t find a match. Eventually, the Australian National Insect Collection confirmed: Tweed had found an entirely new beetle species. And not just that, this beetle was part of a new genus — or a “family of species,” according to the press release — as well.

There’s still so much to learn about this new beetle. Scientists already have lots of ideas as to why they might be covered in fur. According to the press release, researchers believe the fuzzy coat may be a way to deter predators by making it look like the beetles are covered in fungus.

