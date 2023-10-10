Our Favorite Pet Deals For This Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back, which means there are tons of exciting pet products on sale for you to spoil your pets with. Members can begin saving when Prime Day officially starts on Tuesday, October 10, at 3 a.m. ET, and ends Thursday, October 12, at 2:59 a.m. ET. There are so many deals to choose from, and it can be overwhelming to try and decide which ones to splurge on. Don’t worry, though — we’ve got you covered. We browsed through all of the pet deals available this Prime Day and came up with a list of the best ones. Here are some of the products we think you should check out:

MeoHui Cat Wand Toy Deal: $9.99 Originally: $25

Is your cat crazy for chasing things around? Then this cat wand toy set is sure to keep him entertained for hours. It comes with two different wands and nine different feather attachments, so while you might get tired of it after a while, your cat definitely won’t.

KIPRITII Chew Toys Pack Deal: $19.99 Originally: $26.99

This chew toys pack comes with everything your pup could ever need at a super affordable price. Teething toys, rope toys, a treat ball, and even some poop bags and holders — what more could you ask for?

Veken Automatic Pet Fountain Deal: $24.99 Originally: $37.49

If you struggle to get your pet to drink enough water, it might be worth trying out this pet water fountain. The moving water and interactive lights turn hydrating into a super cool experience. Drinking water has never been so fun!

Embark Dog DNA Test Deal: $127 Originally: $199

When you adopt a dog, a lot of questions can be left unanswered. What breeds does she have in her DNA? Is she at risk for any specific health conditions? With this DNA test, you’ll finally get the answers you’ve been searching for.

VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder Deal: $46.74 Originally: $79.99

With this automatic pet feeder, your pets will always know exactly when mealtime is and where that meal is coming from. It’s also super helpful if you’re going to be out and about but still want to get your pets fed at the same time. Your pets who sometimes tend to be a little dramatic about when they get to eat will definitely thank you for this!

PetSafe Self-Cleaning Litter Box Deal: $199.95 Originally: $229.95

If you hate scooping your cat's litter box and don’t always remember to do it in a timely manner, then a self-cleaning litter box will most certainly change your life. It’s easy to use and keeps your cat’s litter box clean and ready to go without any hassle.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Deal: $145 Originally: $210

This camera makes it so that you can be with your dog even when you’re at work or on the go. You can talk to them, hear when they’re barking and even toss them treats when they’re being good girls and boys. If they’re not being good, you can catch it before it escalates — which is not as fun for them but definitely great for you.

Figopage Orthopedic Dog Bed Deal: $36.49 w/code PH26HN7V Originally: $68.88

This bed is perfect for the bigger-than-average dog who needs a soft place to sleep while you’re watching TV or going about your day. The orthopedic foam will help soothe his joints and keep him happy, healthy and ready to play as soon as he's done snoozing.