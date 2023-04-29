Beloved Cat’s Gravestone Tells The Most Heartwarming Story You’ll Ever Hear

Nestled in the grass at Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park in Calabasas, California, is the gravestone for a cat named Room 8. It may seem like a regular grave marker at first glance, but if you read what’s written there, you’ll quickly realize that this cat has an extraordinary story.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

One morning in 1952, a cat wandered into a classroom at Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park, California. He quickly became friends with the students and teachers and decided to stick around for a while. He was named Room 8 after his favorite classroom at the school, and it didn’t take long before everyone in the school knew exactly who he was.

Room 8 lived at the school during the year, then over the summer he would disappear. Every year like clockwork, though, he came back on the first day of school, ready to help his little friends learn once again. News crews would show up to film the cat coming back each September, and he became known across the country, receiving around 100 fan letters every day. “I went to this elementary school and Room 8 used to sleep on our desks,” Hiroshi Omori wrote in a post about Room 8 on Facebook. “We used to answer Room 8’s fan letters.”

Room 8 became so famous that he was featured in a documentary, a magazine photo shoot and even had a children’s book written about him. When he wandered into the school that day back in 1952, he found his family, and they made sure that the whole world loved him just as much as they did.