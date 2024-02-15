Beautiful White Puppy Left Tied To Pole Waits Days For Someone To Rescue Him

Alone on a cracked patch of cement, a white dog named Buckley stared up the street from where he was left tied to a pole in Santa Monica, California. For days, the gentle dog waited for someone to notice him, hoping they might take him somewhere safe.

Love Leo Rescue

One day, a local rescuer passing by noticed Buckley’s big brown eyes. She couldn’t believe the 6-month-old husky puppy was alone without food or water. She knew she had to help. Soon, Buckley was off the streets, safe in the expert hands of Love Leo Rescue.

Love Leo Rescue

Meeting the pup for the first time, rescuers felt moved by Buckley’s warmth and resilience. “Buckley is an exceptional dog,” Love Leo Rescue director Sasha Abelson told The Dodo. “He is well balanced and loving and didn’t let his previous experiences change his lovely personality.” The wayward pup eventually moved in with a foster family. Lately, he’s enjoyed spending lots of time outside with his new friends. “Buckley is a typical, happy-go-lucky husky,” Leo said. “He loves playing with his dog friends and learning new skills. He loves going for hikes and also cuddling near his humans. He is just a perfect family dog.”

Love Leo Rescue