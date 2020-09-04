3 min read Shoppers Surprised To See A Bear Checking Out The Produce Section “It appears that a bear has decided that he’s going to go shopping.”

Bears won’t think twice about breaking into a house or a car to get what they want — but it’s easier to use the automatic sliding door. That’s what the black bears around Lake Tahoe, California, have discovered on their quest to stock up on the human food before the weather gets cold. A Safeway in Lake Tahoe has been visited twice in two weeks by hungry bears attracted by the smell of easy food.

Twitter/Rubī Nevarez

The first visitor was caught on camera by fellow shopper Adina Baidoo on August 18. Baidoo was leaving the store with her cart when she almost ran into the large bear, she told KUTV. As the bear wandered back inside to grab a bag of chips, Baidoo whipped out her phone to capture the incident.

“It appears that a bear has decided that he’s going to go shopping,” Baidoo says in the video. After exiting the grocery store, the bear stopped near the entrance to enjoy his stolen treat. Days later, a bear was caught browsing the produce aisle near the avocados, before ultimately leaving with a plastic container of what looked like yogurt.

WATCH: For the second time in just over a week, a Safeway grocery store in Lake Tahoe got an unexpected visitor: a bear. https://t.co/jOkLhiGUlP

(Credit: Rubī Nevarez) pic.twitter.com/MvUnankoLm — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 31, 2020