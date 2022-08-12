Bear Gets Totally Blitzed After Binging On Psychedelic Honey

When this hungry bear stumbled upon a honey farm in Turkey, he must have thought he’d hit the jackpot. There, seemingly free for the taking, was beehive after beehive filled with that sweet, golden treat. Help himself? He didn’t mind if he did. But the bear got more than he bargained for. This wasn’t your everyday honey. And it did quite a number on him.

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry

Turns out, the type of honey the bear is believed to have eaten is called deli bal — also known as “mad honey.” The honey is produced by bees who collect pollen from specific flowers in the rhododendron family which are native to the region. For thousands of years, people have been harvesting “mad honey” for both its sweetness and drug-like effects. In smaller doses, it can create feelings of euphoria and even cause hallucinations. It is possible, however, to eat too much “mad honey.” And, from the looks of it, this bear did just that. Fortunately, people found him and carried him to a vet for treatment:

Chances are, by eating the honey, the bear was merely trying to fill his belly — not have an out-of-body psychedelic experience. But fortunately, his bad trip didn't go on forever.

