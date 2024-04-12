Beachgoers Rush To Save Injured Baby Seal Begging For Help

Last month, Seal Rescue Ireland received a concerning call from beachgoers in Kilkee, County Clare. While walking along the shore, they found a wild baby wandering alone, and they could tell instantly that something was wrong. The female gray seal pup, later named Tralee, looked distressed as she hobbled across the sand. No one knew how long she’d been calling for help, but the poor baby was visibly exhausted. “Tralee was found lethargic, injured and poorly on the steps of Kilkee Beach,” Seal Rescue Ireland wrote on Facebook. “She had been desperately trying to find somewhere safe to rest.”

Tralee made her way up a flight of stairs and closer to civilization, where she did not belong. Thankfully, nearly everyone in the vicinity was looking out for her. “Members of the public became quite concerned when they saw her, and she drew quite a crowd,” Seal Rescue Ireland wrote. “Thankfully, they called our 24/7 rescue hotline right away.” Volunteers with Seal Rescue Ireland rushed to the beach after receiving the call. Before long, they’d successfully captured Tralee and shuttled her to their veterinary care center. The medical team welcomed Tralee with open arms and gave her a full checkup. They were heartbroken to discover wounds on her back flippers and parasites, but they were confident that she’d make a full recovery. You can see more pictures of her rescue here:

“Tralee was 4-6 months old when she came into us and very underweight for a seal her age at only 18.4 [kilograms],” Seal Rescue Ireland wrote. “Once her wounds were cleaned, we started her off on some pain relief and antibiotics, and she got started on a dewormer once some of her strength returned.” It’s been a month since Tralee’s rescue, and she’s feeling better than ever. After just a few weeks at the rehabilitation center, her personality has blossomed, and she’s captured her new caregivers’ hearts. “She has responded well to treatment, and now that we see her personality shining through, it’s no surprise she draws a crowd,” Seal Rescue Ireland wrote.

Tralee will continue to receive care at Seal Rescue Ireland, alongside other rehabilitated seal pups, for the time being. Her caregivers look forward to seeing her hobble into her natural habitat again, but until then, they’ll keep showering the special girl with all the love she deserves. “She certainly has star quality and leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes,” Seal Rescue Ireland wrote.