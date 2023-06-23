Beachgoers Catch A Glimpse Of Someone Slimy In Distress And Run For Help

Earlier this month, stranded on Oregon’s Cannon Beach, a gentle octopus waited patiently. The octopus had wandered onto the sand and gotten caught. Now, the tide was pushing him further and further up the beach, and it was nearly impossible for him to move. Beachgoers noticed the large octopus stuck in the sand and knew something was wrong. Unsure of what to do, they went to find help.

Facebook/Experience Cannon Beach

Team members from the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) quickly arrived at the scene. The wildlife experts were stunned to see the unusual sea creature in such a precarious position. “Finding a giant Pacific octopus, I will say, is a pretty rare find,” Mylasia Miklas, HRAP communications coordinator, told The Dodo. “It's something you don't see every day.” According to National Geographic, the giant Pacific octopus is the biggest octopus species on Earth. These animals are highly intelligent and often use special pigment cells in their skin to change colors and camouflage themselves. After waiting to see if the rising tide might carry the octopus back into the water, the rescuers prepared to help.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries This Pregnant Pittie Foster Story Is The Happiest Thing Ever

Facebook/Experience Cannon Beach

Using their hands and a plastic beach sign nearby, the rescuers carefully coaxed the octopus deeper and deeper into the waves, being careful to touch him as little as possible. Eventually, the octopus reached a depth where he was able to swim. “Keep going, keep going,” the rescuers repeated, excitedly watching the once-stranded octopus swim away. You can watch a video of the rescue here:

“You can see the excitement, joy and enthusiasm that the HRAP team has for protecting the creatures of the ocean and how they were swift to focus on assisting the octopus back to the deep water,” Experience Cannon Beach wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue.

Facebook/Experience Cannon Beach

HRAP staff are glad beachgoers found them that day, as it’s always best to contact an authority in the case of a distressed animal. Thanks to the help of experienced wildlife experts, this octopus is back to swimming freely and surely loving every minute.