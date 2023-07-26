Beachgoer Stops Dead In Her Tracks When She Sees A Starfish Bigger Than Her Face
Whoa 😱⭐️
Christina Biery was walking along the beach in Port Aransas, Texas, and noticed there was a lot of starfish washed up on the shore. She had never seen so many before and did her best to get each one back into the water, where they belonged.
“It was just a normal day walking the beach like I’ve done hundreds of times before — [there] just happened to be lots of starfish that day,” Biery told The Dodo.
Then, she came across an enormous starfish who stopped her dead in her tracks.
The starfish in question was bigger than her face and was quite a sight to see crawling along the shore. Biery wasn’t sure how she was going to relocate such a huge starfish, but she knew she had to try.
“The center body was the size of my palm,” Biery said. “It’s legs [were] dangling when I picked it up.”
The starfish Biery found was a gray sea star. They live burrowed in the sand along the shore, and when the water is rough, they get washed up on the beach. There’s been a lot of windy conditions in the Port Aransas area lately, which is probably why Biery saw so many starfish on her walk.
Biery hadn’t expected her beach walk to turn into a rescue mission, but she was happy to help. She’ll definitely always remember the giant starfish crawling towards her, waiting to be lifted back into the sea.