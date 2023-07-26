Beachgoer Stops Dead In Her Tracks When She Sees A Starfish Bigger Than Her Face

Christina Biery was walking along the beach in Port Aransas, Texas, and noticed there was a lot of starfish washed up on the shore. She had never seen so many before and did her best to get each one back into the water, where they belonged.

“It was just a normal day walking the beach like I’ve done hundreds of times before — [there] just happened to be lots of starfish that day,” Biery told The Dodo.

Then, she came across an enormous starfish who stopped her dead in her tracks.