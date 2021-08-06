Baseball Player Lets Praying Mantis Hang Out On His Head During Game

But the other day, this team had 10.

Typically, a baseball team is composed of nine players on the field.

Sometime during the ninth inning of a recent Washington Nationals game, a certain someone who wasn’t on the roster decided to join in on the action.

It was a majestic praying mantis.

She evidently didn’t bring her baseball cap, so she borrowed one from another player. While he was still wearing it.

That player was Victor Robles — and he didn’t seem to mind at all: