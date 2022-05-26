Bar Dedicates Wall To Every Good Boy And Girl Who Visits

The only rule at The Mad Ox is that everyone is welcome — including dogs. Every pup who enters gets their photo on the bar’s “dog wall,” and it’s already proving to be a huge draw.

Paris Jeffrey

“The idea was actually my mum’s,” Paris Jeffrey, the bar owners’ daughter, told The Dodo. ”We just absolutely love dogs and wanted to make something special to set us apart from every other bar.” They knew they had to make the dogs feel special. This meant creating a dog-friendly space with toys and yummy treats, of course. “The dogs are allowed anywhere in the bar — upstairs, downstairs, the bar, the garden — anywhere they want,” Jeffrey said. “We offer ‘Puppuccinos’ for free and we always have a huge tub we fill with everything dogs love.”

Paris Jeffrey

The pet-forward bar, which is located in Pontefract, United Kingdom, has found success in its few weeks open. This is largely due to their dog wall, which features a photo of every dog who visits. “People come just to get their dog on the wall,” Jeffrey said. “Lots of people like to have their dogs with them everywhere (including us), so we thought, 'Why wouldn’t we make the bar dog-friendly?'”

Paris Jeffrey

The family plans to fill as many walls as possible with customers’ lovable pups. The biggest photo is a drawn portrait of an English bulldog named Freddie. He’s a member of the Jeffrey family along with bulldogs Xena and Dolly. Just don’t ask the Jeffreys to pick a favorite customer. “I love them all,” Jeffrey said. “[But] so far, my favorite has probably been a huge Labrador named Larry. He was so huge and happy, and his photo is so cute.”