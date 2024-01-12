Baby Siblings Bounce Around Abandoned Pool, Looking For Any Way Out

As she headed to the scene, an animal rescuer in Tasmania reviewed her mission. She was responding to a call via the Bonorong Rescue System about two adult pademelons — small, hopping marsupials — who were trapped in an abandoned pool nearby. Inching up to the pool, the rescuer spotted two little brown fur balls bouncing across the cement. Immediately, the rescuer realized these weren’t adult pademelons — they were babies. “[I] was surprised but pleased to find they were joeys, as I knew [I] could rescue them myself,” the rescuer told The Dodo.

Armed with a trapping net, the rescuer entered the pool and swiftly grabbed the joeys. “[I] climbed into the pool and called to them like mum would … they came close, but [I] still needed a net to catch them,” the rescuer said. “They're quite fast, even at that age.” Safe and sound, the baby siblings were taken to an experienced carer nearby. The dehydrated babies gratefully ate bits of food and drank gulps of water.

Facebook/Fiona Connolly

Crucially, it seems the babies had escaped the inhospitable cement pool just in time. According to Tasmanian Geographic, pademelons like these prefer to live in forests and scrubs flush with thickets for shelter. In the wild, pademelons munch on a variety of grasses and herbs.

Facebook/Fiona Connolly