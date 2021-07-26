Baby Will Only Eat Her Vegetables If Dog Tries Them First

A couple had been trying to get their daughter, Amiyah, to eat her vegetables for so long. No matter what they tried, though, she still refused. It seemed there was absolutely nothing they could do to convince her that vegetables were a good idea.

One night, their dog, Brick, was hanging out next to Amiyah at the dinner table, probably hoping for a few table scraps. At one point, they offered Brick some of Amiyah’s veggies — and suddenly, Amiyah was dying to try them too.

Excited for this potential breakthrough, they offered some to Amiyah, then to Brick, then to Amiyah again — and realized they’d unlocked the secret to getting Amiyah to eat her veggies, or anything, really.

All they needed to do was get Brick to eat some first.