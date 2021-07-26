Baby Will Only Eat Her Vegetables If Dog Tries Them First
A couple had been trying to get their daughter, Amiyah, to eat her vegetables for so long. No matter what they tried, though, she still refused. It seemed there was absolutely nothing they could do to convince her that vegetables were a good idea.
One night, their dog, Brick, was hanging out next to Amiyah at the dinner table, probably hoping for a few table scraps. At one point, they offered Brick some of Amiyah’s veggies — and suddenly, Amiyah was dying to try them too.
Excited for this potential breakthrough, they offered some to Amiyah, then to Brick, then to Amiyah again — and realized they’d unlocked the secret to getting Amiyah to eat her veggies, or anything, really.
All they needed to do was get Brick to eat some first.
“Brickie has a bit of cauliflower, then Amiyah has a bit of cauliflower,” Amiyah and Brick’s dad said in a video about the discovery.
It turned out that Amiyah trusted Brick's judgement, so if he deemed something safe and delicious, she could too. Of course, Brick was more than happy to help. He loves both his sister and food, so immediately, he was on the job.
After a while, Amiyah caught on to the routine and started doing it herself. She’d grab some veggies, and then hand some off to Brick, too. As long as Brick ate them with her, she was more than happy to enjoy them.
Her parents were overjoyed that she was finally eating her veggies — and probably a little annoyed that the answer had been right in front of them all along.