6 min read Baby Beaver Is Obsessed With Building Dams In His Rescuer's Doorways “It’s cute but it’s a lot” 😂

Last May, Nancy Coyne received a call from a lady with a very unusual request: Would she take a baby beaver? Coyne, a licensed wildlife rehabber in New York, assumed the woman must have found a groundhog. Beaver kits rarely leave their lodge, so to find one on the side of the road without his parents was nearly impossible. She was wrong.

TikTok/beaverbabyfurrylove

“Beaver kits are very, very vocal, so when she got out of the car with this box, I could hear the noises it was making and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that really is a beaver,’” Coyne told The Dodo. “I opened the box and he was literally no bigger than a small russet potato with his little tail and I just was really dumbfounded.”

TikTok/beaverbabyfurrylove

Though Coyne had never cared for a beaver before, she knew the process was unique: “With our other rehabs, we’re hands-off,” Coyne explained. “We give them medical care and food, but we don’t socialize with them. But beavers are highly social animals ... you have to have them close to you, you have to have them in your house and it is literally a two-year commitment that’s around-the-clock.”

TikTok/beaverbabyfurrylove

Coyne gave the baby beaver the nickname Beave and spent a month calling around to see if there were any other orphaned beavers he could socialize with. However, due to New York’s wildlife laws, Beave couldn’t leave the state. After a month of living together, Beave bonded with Coyne — and she with him. Beave now comes running whenever he smells Coyne or hears her voice and looks to her for comfort.

“It took me a long time, but I’ve learned his vocalizations, I’ve learned his posturing. I know by his presence what he is needing,” Coyne said. “I know if he’s hungry, I know if he just needs to sit on my lap, I know if he wants to play.” In the months since his arrival, Beave has settled into a daily routine. In the morning, he lets himself out to go for a swim in the small pond by Coyne’s house, then he returns to eat, nap and start work on his latest dam.

Beave’s favorite place to build his dams is the doorway — whether it's the front door, the bathroom door or, occasionally, one of the bedroom doors. Beave also doesn’t discriminate when it comes to the objects he uses. He builds with whatever is within reach, be it a stuffed animal, a slipper, a stick or one of his mom’s work files.

“A foundation of a beaver dam begins with rocks, so what they do is they take these rocks and slide them into place,” Coyne said. “So what he’s doing with all the objects is he’s moving them around as he would with rocks when he gets older.” “It’s cute but it’s a lot,” Coyne added. “It’s like having a toddler.”