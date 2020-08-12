3 min read Baby Bear Gets In Trouble With His Mom For Peeking Into People's Window "It was so relatable" 😂

Early the other morning, Sumer Walser Williams and her husband were woken up by the sounds of an adorable visitor to their North Carolina home. Turns out, it was the cutest Peeping Tom. “We heard clanging outside our bedroom window that backs up to our front deck,” Williams told The Dodo. “Sure enough, when I put the front deck lights on, there was a cub at the front door.”

Sumer Walser Williams

As Williams and her husband looked on in amazement, the curious cub stood upright and peeked through their window. Rather than be offended they were woken up at the crack of dawn, the couple was delighted. “We remember thinking, ‘This is totally cool,’” Williams said. But not everyone was so pleased by the baby bear’s boldness.

After a few moments, the cub’s mom climbed up onto the deck — catching her baby in the act of what she evidently considers a “no-no.” Here’s that moment on video:

For Williams, herself a parent to two young children, the bear mom’s reaction to her wayward kid was one she understood completely. “It was so relatable. That's my daily experience with my own children,” Williams said. “I think that's what made the video so great. It showed that some aspects of parenting are uniform across species.” Williams imagines the bear mom’s message to her cub was something like this: "I have told you a hundred times not to bother people."

Sumer Walser Williams