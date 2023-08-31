Baby Animal With Jar On Head Waits By The Road For Someone To Help

The other day, while driving just outside of the town of Cross Fork, Pennsylvania, park ranger Sarah Lindgren noticed something that made her hit the brakes. There, just off the wooded road, was an animal in clear distress. “I saw what looked like a bear with something on its head lying motionless on the berm of the road,” Lindgren told The Dodo.

Moving closer toward the animal, Lindgren’s suspicions were confirmed — it was a bear cub with his head trapped firmly in an empty plastic jar. Then came the first signs of life. “As I walked up to the cub, [he] picked up [his] head,” Lindgren said. “So, I went into super sneak mode to approach [him].”

Given the bear’s location, clearly visible on the roadside, it was almost as if he was seeking out help from a passing motorist. And that's exactly what the bear received. Here’s footage of what happened next:

With a firm tug, Lindgren was able to free the cub’s head from the jar. “Afterward, [he] was very disoriented and gave me a distrustful look,” Lindgren said. “I started to encourage [him] to move on so [he] wouldn’t get hit by a car.” When the bear moved a safe distance away, Lindgren notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission about what had happened.