Attention-Seeking Cat Unleashes The Meow To End All Meows

World, meet Sam — an adorable feline with a voice that can’t be missed. Indeed, this cat’s meow is the cat’s meow.

People meeting Sam for the first time at home with his owner, Drew, might very well assume that Sam is a quiet cat. In fact, up until recently, Drew’s good friend Ollie hadn’t heard a peep out of him even once. “He is the chillest cat of all time,” Ollie told The Dodo. “I’d literally never heard him meow in his life.” But the other day, that changed in an epic way.

Dodo Shows Cat Crazy Fluffy Cat Wants To Sit On His Dad At All Times

Though typically quiet, Sam does get vocal at times — particularly around mealtime. It was at this moment in the day that Drew and Ollie were hanging out in Drew’s kitchen, only to see Sam stroll in. Then, as if to break through the chatter of the two friends talking and joking, Sam let out the meow to end all meows. Here’s footage of Sam in action:

“He let out this crazy long meow,” Ollie said. “It was the hardest I’ve ever laughed in my life.” Ollie was impressed, and Drew was too. And soon millions of people across the world came to appreciate Sam’s meow as well after Ollie posted the video online. “Ollie was pretty persistent in telling me that it was definitely going viral,” Drew told The Dodo. Sam's now a star.