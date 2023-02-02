This Dog Groomer Is Transforming Shelter Pups To Help Them Get Adopted

Graphic: Kelly Millington; Photography: Arisa Thomas

For Arisa Thomas, dog grooming is practically in her DNA: Her mom has been a groomer for decades. So when Arisa was 18 and at a crossroads with what path to take for her career, her mom suggested she try out the family business. Little did she know it would become her life’s passion. Fast forward to 2023, and Thomas runs the second California location of Blue Pooch, the grooming salon she opened with her mom and sister, known for Japanese-style cuts. “​​I'm half Japanese, half Black, and so Japanese culture is what I grew up in,” Thomas told The Dodo. “Everything in Japanese culture is very cute and Anime or teddy bear-like. I took a lot of my inspiration from Japanese culture, and it was just a style that I really gravitated towards. Japanese dog grooming breaks the rules of traditional dog grooming. It is my favorite style to do in the salon because it gives me the freedom to be creative and bring out both my and the dog’s personality. Plus it's just so fun to do!” Just take one look at Thomas’ Instagram and you can see the joy radiating through her furry clients’ eyes. “Dogs are family members, and you take care of them like your babies,” Thomas said. “You're not the only person in your household that can look good after a haircut.”

And it’s not just an owner’s reaction to their beautified pup that gives Thomas purpose — she also partners with rescue organizations to give shelter dogs a leg up when it comes to finding their forever homes. “I think [grooming] does give a whole lot of confidence to a dog,” she said. “Whenever they get a new haircut, you see it. They feel really good about themselves. I think they know they smell good, that they look good. And unfortunately when you're at a shelter or adoption center, one of the biggest factors of them being adopted out is how cute they look. A grooming can really help a dog get adopted just by something as simple as a haircut.” Because she’s literally surrounded by animals at home and at work, keeping everything smelling fresh can be a challenge. The vibe in the salon and at home need to convey a sense of luxury and comfort while also being pet-friendly, which is why Thomas uses the Air Wick® PetExpert® Automatic Spray to keep things under control. “It changed my home experience into smelling like a luxury hotel,” Thomas said. For her salon, Thomas says this little touch helps make Blue Pooch feel as comfy and happy as her clients’ homes. Plus, the Air Wick® PetExpert® Automatic Spray scents are nature-inspired, vet-checked, and pet-approved.

