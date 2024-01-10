Arborist Spots Fuzzy Lump Under Fallen Tree And Realizes It's A Pile Of Babies

Recently, an arborist in Australia was working to remove a fallen tree trunk after a storm when they noticed a strange, fuzzy lump tucked under the splintered wood. Stooping down to get a better look, the arborist realized the ball of fuzz was actually two baby lorikeets, whose nest had been destroyed during the storm.

In need of expert help, the arborist contacted WIRES Wildlife Rescue for backup. Soon, two rescuers were on their way — and they had a plan. “It is rare to have this situation, as generally the whole tree falls over in a storm,” a WIRES representative told The Dodo. “These two chicks were very lucky that the arborist noticed them and WIRES was called to help them. It is unlikely they would have survived in such an exposed nest open to the elements, so attaching the nesting box was the perfect solution.” Rescuers constructed a wooden nesting box and placed it in the tree where the old nest had been. Then, they moved the displaced chicks into the box. Rescuers returned nightly to feed the chicks, carefully syringing bits of food into their beaks. “The chicks were very accepting and quiet, as the rescuers handled them very gently,” the WIRES representative said.

One evening, the rescuers returned to feed the chicks and noticed something amazing — the lorikeet parents had returned. “[T]hey were overjoyed when they saw a parent bird pop its head out and knew at that moment that they had achieved a successful reunite, which is always the best outcome for any chick or fledgling,” the WIRES representative said.

Rescuers watched in awe as the lorikeet parents began feeding their chicks themselves.

