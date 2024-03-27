Animal With Jar Stuck On Head Comes To Family's Door Looking For Compassion

Jim Thebarge and his family have been feeding the feral cats in their area of Connecticut for the past 20 years — and their efforts attract other wild animals, too. They’re happy to help, though, and will never turn away an animal in need. “We have heated food and water bowls on our back porch so the cats have warm food and water sources in the below-freezing weather,” Thebarge told The Dodo. “This and five heated pet beds in our garage in case one of them needs a warm place on frigid or snowy nights.”

One evening, the family noticed an animal at their door who startled them at first. He definitely wasn’t a cat, but it was hard to tell what he might be at first — because he had a huge plastic jar stuck on his head. “We believe that he first appeared knowing that we would help him,” Thebarge said.

The animal in need turned out to be a very hungry, very confused raccoon. He tried to eat and drink out of the bowls outside the house with no luck. The family knew it was a dire situation and quickly started contacting different organizations to find someone who could help. The raccoon clearly wanted someone to help him but was also terrified and would run away anytime someone tried to come near him. Thebarge was finally able to get in touch with some local wildlife rehabbers, who stopped by to set up a trap for the raccoon. In the meantime, Thebarge decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I tied a rope to the back porch door and ran the end of it out into our backyard,” Thebarge said. “Within 30 minutes of the rescue folks leaving, the raccoon showed up at the food bowl desperate to eat and drink. I was able to pull the door shut with the rope, and he was trapped on the porch. We called the rescue folks, and they came back within 30 minutes.”

