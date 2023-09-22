Animal With Jar On Head Manages To Flag Down The Perfect Person To Help

The other day, a motorist named Joni was driving near her home in Sarasota County, Florida, when she noticed a white van heading down the road in front of her. From a distance, she could just make out the words emblazoned on the back.

Joni was a bit confused at first as to why such a vehicle would be cruising through her neighborhood. But then it all became clear, though not quite how Joni might have guessed.

As the van passed by a wooded section just off the roadway, an animal hurried out onto the street towards it. It was a raccoon — his head was trapped in an empty jar.

It appeared to Joni as though the raccoon had just flagged down the perfect person to help him.