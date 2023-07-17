Animal Shelter Staff Stunned When Surprising Kitten Arrives

Earlier this month, an orphaned kitten was found struggling near Mazomanie, Wisconsin. Worried for the little animal’s safety, rescuers put her in a carrier and brought her to the Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS’s) Wildlife Center .

When staff members at the wildlife center first saw the unique girl, they could tell she was no housecat. Though the center had seen a handful of adult bobcats come through their doors, they’d never encountered a bobkitten.

They treated the bobkitten with fluids and plenty of food and time to rest. In only three days, the kitten made huge improvements, with a zesty personality proving that she’d one day be ready to return to the wild.

“She’s angry and vocal, hisses and swats whenever anyone comes near her cage, and can be heard munching on food after the evening feeding,” DCHS wrote in a press release. “This behavior is exactly what rehabilitators want and would expect from a wild bobkitten.”