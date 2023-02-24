Animal Shelter Staff Notice Dog’s Uncanny Resemblance To Actor Paul Rudd

With his Hollywood good looks and cool, easy smile, you wouldn’t think this handsome shelter dog would need any help finding a forever home to call his own. But after weeks passed without anyone adopting him, his caretakers got creative. They made him a star.

Earlier this month, the official account of the town of Collierville, Tennessee, shared an adorable discovery made by staff at their local animal shelter — that is, of the uncanny resemblance this dog has to actor Paul Rudd. “We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff,” the town's post on social media hailed. To drive that point home, someone whipped up this series of side-by-side photos showing Pawl and Paul's similarities. They’re all spot on:

Though the original post about Pawl Ruff included an appeal to Rudd that he adopt Pawl himself, many others noticed it, too. “The post got a lot of attention,” the town of Collierville wrote. Among those to behold the Ruff-Rudd comparison was Jennifer Roy. She'd already been considering adopting him, but knew now that he was pretty much a celebrity she'd have to act fast. "All this buzz around the dog made Collierville resident [Roy] quickly send in her adoption application," the town wrote in an update. And with that, Pawl Ruff got what he needed most: A loving home.