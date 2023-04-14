Animal Shelter Comes Clean About Super-Chonky Cat

World, meet Biscuit — a sweet cat about whom there’s more than little to love. But Biscuit’s big heart isn’t the only thing about her that’s oversized.

This week, staff at Idaho’s West Valley Humane Society took to social media to make a sad announcement. Just a year after being adopted from the shelter, her family returned her — and in a less-than-ideal state. Biscuit had been an overweight cat when she was adopted. And nothing at all had changed. “We need to get real about Biscuit — she weighs just under 24 pounds, which is grossly obese for a cat,” the shelter wrote. “It will shorten her life if she doesn’t lose about half her body weight.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

Now, Biscuit was once again available for adoption, but this time shelter staff put extra emphasis on what being a loving pet parent entails — and that’s helping her achieve her healthiest self. “Even though she is adorable, we don’t want her to be adopted again because chonky is cute,” the shelter wrote. “We want her to be adopted because her new owner is completely in love with her and will do whatever it takes to get this girl to a healthy weight. This means a healthy diet, exercise, regular vet visits, and of course lots of love and support.” The shelter made it clear: Biscuit would be a project. But a worthy one, indeed.

Shelter volunteer Sue Anderson, who operates Black Cat Photography, held a little photo shoot with Biscuit to share with potential adopters, along with the message about what her ideal life would be like going forward. And, sure enough, it worked. Within a few short hours of posting about her, Biscuit’s new journey began.