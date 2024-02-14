Animal Lover Maggie Q Goes On Dream Date With A Very Special Pup

When The Dodo invited Maggie Q to go on a Dodo Dream Date with a very single pup, she jumped at the chance. The actor LOVES animals, especially rescue dogs. Maggie Q is on the board of The Animal Rescue Mission and has fostered so many dogs, in addition to adopting a few of her own. As soon as she learned she was going on a date with a German shepherd named Tilly, she knew she had to make it special. “I have never had a ‘dream date,’ so I’m very excited,” Maggie told The Dodo.

Tilly is 2 years old and looking to find her forever home. She’s currently in the care of The Animal Rescue Mission, who pulled her from a Los Angeles shelter. Her rescuers noticed she had weak hind legs, so they’ve been working with her to build her strength. “She is apparently the life of the party, is the dog who tires every other dog out,” Maggie said. “She needs to go on hikes to strengthen her back legs.”

Maggie decided their blind date should be a hike (one of her favorites) and a picnic. “So Tilly and I are going to the Getty View Trail,” Maggie said. “I wanted to give her a nice view on our date, but I also am curious to see what level her energy level is.”

Maggie and Tilly snuggled all the way to their date spot, and Tilly couldn’t resist showering Maggie with kisses. The pair began their hike and started heading up the mountain, but Tilly quickly decided she’d rather hike down than up. They decided to cut the hike a little short and get straight to the picnic part of the date, which Tilly absolutely loved.

Maggie’s favorite part of the date was getting to know Tilly, while Tilly’s favorite part was the peanut butter at the picnic (and Maggie, too).

Tilly is still looking for her forever home, and everyone who’s met her, including Maggie Q, can vouch for what an incredible dog she is. She deserves her happily-ever-after, and hopefully she’ll find it soon. “It’s really, really important, you guys, to foster or to adopt, whether you’re a dog owner now or you want to be one or you can’t be one, but you want to help” Maggie said. “Bring a foster dog into your home for just a few weeks, and you will see the difference it makes in their life, and it makes them more adoptable.”