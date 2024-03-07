Animal Found Crying In Dumpster Looks Amazing After His First Haircut

Confused and alone, a tiny dog named Oscar recently found himself trapped inside a trash bag at the bottom of a dumpster. Losing strength, Oscar anxiously called for help, hoping someone would notice. Oscar’s cries weren’t in vain — it wasn’t long before a Good Samaritan heard the strange barking and called Tullahoma Animal Shelter. Soon, rescuers David Reed and Chris Cabral were on their way.

Facebook/Tullahoma Animal Shelter

When Reed and Cabral arrived, they didn’t hear any noises, but they saw the small white bag at the bottom of the bin.

Facebook/Tullahoma Animal Shelter

Reed and Cabral used a net to fish the bag out of the dumpster. They anxiously cut the bag open, fearing the worst. When they glimpsed Oscar’s frail form, they worried they were too late. “[H]e was not moving, crying or barking,” Tullahoma Animal Shelter animal control manager Cheryl Rhoads told The Dodo. “When he began to breathe, they immediately contacted one of our veterinarians in order to get him emergency care.” At the vet, Oscar began enjoying the love and attention he’d missed for so long. When Oscar arrived, he weighed 6 pounds. But when veterinarians were done shaving all the mats off his little body, he weighed only 4 and a half.

Facebook/Tullahoma Animal Shelter

These days, Oscar is continuing his recovery in a foster home. The pup’s foster parents are amazed by his resilience despite the odds. With each day, Oscar’s unique personality shines brighter. “Oscar has some sass to him,” Rhoads said. “His favorite activity is to burrow up in blankets and sleep. He also likes to be held, but on his terms.”