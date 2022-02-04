This 'Angry Bird' Literally Always Looks Upset

There are a lot of animals out there who naturally have expressive faces — but this very angry bird might just take the cake.

The African pied starling is a little bird with a big personality. Their beaks are lined with a strip of yellow that curves into a frown, and their eyes are rather intense. All of their features together add up to make a group of very angry-looking birds — and it’s honestly hard not to laugh at how adorably upset these birds look at all times.

Birds don't often come to mind when talking about animals with super expressive faces, which makes the African pied starling unique and very fun. Imagine running into one of these guys out in the wild with their angry little faces insisting that someone has wronged them. They’re quite a sight to see.

The African pied starling is found in parts of South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland and likes to live in open, grassy areas. They’re often found on farms as well — maybe their angry look helps scare off predators. Who knows? They actually like hanging out on the backs of farm animals, such as cattle or sheep, and help them out by removing any parasites they may have. A pretty thoughtful job for such angry-looking birds.

These little birds tend to hang out in groups, which is super fun to think about. Tons of angry faces all hanging out together. The ultimate group of angry birds.

