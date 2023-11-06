There is just no telling how my cat Luna, a 5-year-old tabby, will ever react to any new toy or gadget. Some things she clings to and others, well, they can pretty much be invisible to her. So it was a happy surprise (and much-needed relief) when I got the chance to test out and seamlessly transition her to Whisker's self-cleaning litter box, Litter-Robot 4®. Its many revolutionary features backed up its claim to be the superior litter box in comparison to its traditional counterparts, and impressed the pickiest cat I’ve ever met (and loved of course).

To understand the shock I had at how simple the transition was to the new box, you first have to know that Luna is not a fan of new things. After so many moves, new spaces and accessories are not her fave. So I was nervous to introduce her to Litter-Robot® — but she took to it almost instantly.

As the helpful set-up instructions recommend, I kept her out of the room during installation — since the litter box immediately begins a cycle when powered up — but it didn’t make any noise at all. With the QuietSift™ feature, the internal globe silently rotates and cycles poop and dirty clumps into a tightly sealed waste drawer below, separating it from the clean litter. The Litter-Robot® was super easy to install, too — I only needed to connect it to the plug included in the box and then into an outlet. I set it up in the same location as her old litter box to give her familiarity and immediately disposed of the old one. I don’t think she even misses it at all (and honestly, neither do I).

The stealthy cleaning system is perfect for cats like Luna, or felines who love the luxurious side of life. After a few sniffs, Luna hopped inside as if she’s been using it for years, which felt like one less worry on my end and a new frontier for my little prima donna. She’s truly the queen of this house, so it only makes sense she has a royal throne equipped for her high standard of living.