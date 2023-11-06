Editor Shares Their Cat's Shocking Reaction To Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Litter-Robot 4® has Luna over the moon.
There is just no telling how my cat Luna, a 5-year-old tabby, will ever react to any new toy or gadget. Some things she clings to and others, well, they can pretty much be invisible to her. So it was a happy surprise (and much-needed relief) when I got the chance to test out and seamlessly transition her to Whisker's self-cleaning litter box, Litter-Robot 4®. Its many revolutionary features backed up its claim to be the superior litter box in comparison to its traditional counterparts, and impressed the pickiest cat I’ve ever met (and loved of course).
To understand the shock I had at how simple the transition was to the new box, you first have to know that Luna is not a fan of new things. After so many moves, new spaces and accessories are not her fave. So I was nervous to introduce her to Litter-Robot® — but she took to it almost instantly.
As the helpful set-up instructions recommend, I kept her out of the room during installation — since the litter box immediately begins a cycle when powered up — but it didn’t make any noise at all. With the QuietSift™ feature, the internal globe silently rotates and cycles poop and dirty clumps into a tightly sealed waste drawer below, separating it from the clean litter. The Litter-Robot® was super easy to install, too — I only needed to connect it to the plug included in the box and then into an outlet. I set it up in the same location as her old litter box to give her familiarity and immediately disposed of the old one. I don’t think she even misses it at all (and honestly, neither do I).
The stealthy cleaning system is perfect for cats like Luna, or felines who love the luxurious side of life. After a few sniffs, Luna hopped inside as if she’s been using it for years, which felt like one less worry on my end and a new frontier for my little prima donna. She’s truly the queen of this house, so it only makes sense she has a royal throne equipped for her high standard of living.
Like most cats, Luna is very particular about her cleanliness. I would normally scoop her litter two to three times a week to keep it fresh — the cleanliness bar is sky-high and I’m happy to oblige. However, with Litter-Robot®, that amount of time scooping and sifting is not necessary — once a week is enough, which definitely gives me more time for kitty cuddles and play time.
Knowing the globe moves on its own, I was a bit worried thinking about Luna trying to do her business while it’s self-cleaning. However, integrated safety technology ensures that there’s no need to be concerned. Litter-Robot® cat sensor detects when she enters the box and immediately stops when it detects movement. Knowing that gave me a lot of peace of mind — I greatly appreciated the technology created with cats’ safety in mind.
Outside of the safety feature, the SmartScale® is also helpful as a daily weight tracker, which can be reviewed in the accompanying Whisker app. The app connects to Litter-Robot® via your home WiFi to track weight and bathroom activity. This information will come in handy for future veterinary visits, and in Luna’s case, help me keep her at a healthy weight for her age. The Whisker app also keeps track of the waste drawer and litter levels; it sends me notifications when it needs to be emptied, which of course is an excellent feature for busy pet parents.
Although Luna is the only baby in this house and gets her Litter-Robot® all to herself, it's perfect for a multi-cat household, accommodating up to four felines. The price of the unit starts at $699, with additional accessories, such as patterned or colored bezels to customize it to your space, OdorTrap™ packs for additional odor-neutralizing technology, and Litter-Robot Litter Trap™ Mat, sold separately. With the Litter-Robot®, Luna’s quality of life has drastically improved and I have more mental space to care for her other needs, making it a win-win for parents and pets.