Amanda Seyfried’s Dog Can’t Believe What Mom Just Did To His 13th Birthday Cake

Amanda Seyfried first met Finn on the set of “Big Love” through someone who was fostering him and she almost immediately fell in love. Ever since then, she’s been absolutely obsessed with him, saying in an interview, “I’m just so in love with him, I hate being away from him … I don’t remember my life before him.”

The actress’ life largely revolves around her love for Finn, so when he recently turned 13, she knew she had to go all out to celebrate her best friend.