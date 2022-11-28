Airport Security Finds Someone Unexpected Hiding In Passenger's Luggage

Security staff working the TSA line at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York were given quite a shock last week after discovering some unusual content inside a passenger’s checked baggage. Screeners noticed an odd, cat-shaped object on the X-ray machine. Turns out, it was cat-shaped for a reason.

Upon closer inspection, more signs began to point toward the surprising truth. There really was a cat in the bag.

Fortunately, the cat was alive and well, curled up within the hard-shelled case. But the incident certainly raised some questions — like, how did the cat come to be there in the first place? The owner of the bag was brought in for questioning.

Evidently, it was all just a big mistake. A mistake of the cat’s own doing. “This happened on my airline and I was there. The poor guy did NOT do this on purpose,” a source familiar with the case wrote on Twitter. “He was visiting a friend and his friendly cat jumped into his luggage but he had NO idea it happened.” The source later tweeted that the stowaway cat was "unfazed":

Fortunately, the cat had been found in time, avoiding what would have been a long and unpleasant journey within the luggage hold of an airplane. Instead, he's back where he belongs — as a TSA spokesperson reports: "The cat’s out of the bag and safely back home." And just in time for Thanksgiving.