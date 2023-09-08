Airline Employees Open Cargo Hold And See Someone Unexpected Waiting Inside

John Krajewski was traveling cross-country with his dog, Sputnik, and was hoping for the best. He gave her a doggy-safe sedative and crossed his fingers that she would sleep through most of the six-hour flight in the cargo hold. As he relaxed in his seat on the plane, he had no idea what was actually going on right below his feet.

When the plane landed and the airline employees opened the cargo door, they were in for a huge surprise. Instead of being safely secured in her crate, Sputnik was waiting for them at the door.