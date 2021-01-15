3 min read

Adorably Intimidating Squirrel Shows Up To Woman’s House Carrying A Knife

"I did a double-take" 😲

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 1/15/2021 at 12:29 PM

The other day, Andrea Diamond was at home in Canada when a fluffy-tailed visitor decided to drop by her yard.

It was a squirrel, and a rather chubby one at that. But there was something else a little different about this squirrel in particular.

He’d come armed.

Andrea Diamond

Evidently, while making his rounds through backyards in the neighborhood, the squirrel happened upon a small knife someone had left out — and he decided to steal it.

As Diamond looked on in amazement, the squirrel proceeded to wield the blade in an adorably intimidating manner.

“I noticed he had something blue in his mouth and I did a double-take and then I realized it was a knife. I started filming," Diamond told the Toronto Star. “He was just gnawing on it, happily.”

Here's that moment on video:

Naturally, Diamond was a bit concerned that the squirrel might not realize the danger in holding that pointy weapon. But apparently he knew exactly what he was doing. "[He] kept coming back to it," Diamond later said in a tweet.

From the looks of it, the squirrel was actually putting the knife's sharp (possibly serrated) edge to good use. Because squirrels' teeth never stop growing, they're known to find objects to gnaw on in order to keep their teeth from becoming overgrown. In this case, it seems a knife made for the perfect tool for the job.

Either that, or the squirrel wanted to not-so-subtly suggest that Diamond come refill her "bird" feeder, if she knew what was good for her.

