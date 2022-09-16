‘Piglet-Looking' Dog Completely Transforms A Month After Leaving The Shelter
“He has no idea how mean the world has been to him.”
Chrissy Elder is used to helping animals in need through Forgotten, Now Family Rescue, which is why she visits her local shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina, multiple times a week to take some of the overlooked strays.
Recently, a small dog named Piggy caught her attention, and she knew she had to act fast to give Piggy a little hope — and the best chance at a new life.
“As I was at the shelter, they said there is another [dog] in a kennel in the back,” Elder told The Dodo. “He was so sad and in terrible shape.”
After Elder got Piggy out of the shelter, he was admitted to the veterinary ER for five days to undergo treatment for his painful skin condition.
“He went to a foster home and received medical baths three days a week,” Elder said. “He also received two rounds of antibiotics to treat an infection.”
You can watch Piggy’s amazing skin transformation here:
With a lot of TLC, Piggy’s showing signs of hair regrowth, and Elder thinks he might soon be looking forward to a full coat of fur.
“We are seeing some cute little patches coming in now,” Elder said. “We do not believe he will be [in this condition] forever.”
Even after all of that, Piggy is just grateful to have a second chance at life.
“He’s the sweetest baby,” Elder said. “He has no idea how mean the world has been to him. The first day, he did not even want to stand up. Now, he runs and plays. He is so happy with his little piglet-looking ears flopping in the wind and excited to meet everyone.”
Now that Piggy is on the mend, he’s looking for a forever home. The only important requirement: must love floppy ears.