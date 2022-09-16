‘Piglet-Looking' Dog Completely Transforms A Month After Leaving The Shelter

Chrissy Elder is used to helping animals in need through Forgotten, Now Family Rescue, which is why she visits her local shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina, multiple times a week to take some of the overlooked strays. Recently, a small dog named Piggy caught her attention, and she knew she had to act fast to give Piggy a little hope — and the best chance at a new life.

“As I was at the shelter, they said there is another [dog] in a kennel in the back,” Elder told The Dodo. “He was so sad and in terrible shape.” After Elder got Piggy out of the shelter, he was admitted to the veterinary ER for five days to undergo treatment for his painful skin condition.

“He went to a foster home and received medical baths three days a week,” Elder said. “He also received two rounds of antibiotics to treat an infection.” You can watch Piggy’s amazing skin transformation here:

With a lot of TLC, Piggy’s showing signs of hair regrowth, and Elder thinks he might soon be looking forward to a full coat of fur. “We are seeing some cute little patches coming in now,” Elder said. “We do not believe he will be [in this condition] forever.”

