Adorable K9 Officer Poses In Full Uniform For His Official Portrait
"He even wore a tie for the photo" 😍
World, meet Chico — a K9 officer with Florida's Orange County sheriff's office.
While on the job, Chico usually goes au naturel. But when the opportunity strikes, he sure cleans up real nice.
Evidently, it was picture-taking time the other day at the office where Chico works — a chance to snap photos of staffers in their more formal attire. Chico was not only included in the process, he showed everyone else how it's done.
For his official portrait, Chico went all out.
"He even wore a tie for the photo," the sheriff's office wrote.
He nailed it.
"Chico is a German shepherd. He's 5 and a half. He's been with the OCSO for about 4.5 years. He is a patrol dog and also a drug K9. He lives with his handler and his family," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told The Dodo, adding: "He loves tug-o-war and Kongs."
For as effortlessly as he's able to pull off a formal look, Chico's quite capable at casual, too.
Who's a handsome boy? Chico — that's who.