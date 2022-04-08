Adorable ‘Best Dog’ At Wedding Decides He’d Rather Swim Instead

On the one hand, it was Jax’s parents' big day, one they’d no doubt been meticulously planning for months. On the other ha — WAIT, IS THAT A POND?!?!

This week, wedding photographer Alex Simon shared some hilarious footage from a recent nuptial in which the couple’s adorable dog, Jax, was evidently playing the part of ‘best pup.’ While, ideally, one with that role would help keep things running smoothly, the water-loving dog apparently had other plans. During a photo shoot with the other groomsmen, Jax noticed a perfect swimming spot was just right behind them. And, well, he just couldn’t pass it up.

Fortunately, despite Jax abandoning all decorum in taking that impromptu dip, the actual wedding ceremony appears to have carried on without a hitch. That is to say, aside from the "hitch" everyone was there for.