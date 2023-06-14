How To Give Your Zoomies-Obsessed Dog the Best Day Ever

Shutterstock

Zoomies: We know them, we love them, we can't wait for the next time our dog gets inspiration to leap into them. Some dogs have very specific times when you just know they're going to start speeding around the room. Think: after a bath, when their mom or dad returns home, or even after they've had a delicious mouthful of kibble. Others are more unpredictable, tucking their butt and racing ecstatically for no particular reason other than a sudden burst of happiness. Whatever category your particular dog falls into, we think it's high time you make that energy the jumping-off point for giving your pup the best zoomie-filled day ever. Whether it's through activities that light a fire under their tails or products that give them extra reason to sprint with joy, here's how to truly celebrate your zoomie-obsessed dog.

Give them some wide open space As if you needed an excuse to take your dog on an adventure, getting the zoomies out is the perfect reason to pack up the car and get outside. Take them somewhere they can run free (and off-leash if you feel comfortable with their recall skills) and feel the wind under their bellies. Perhaps it's a trip to a local meadow where they can get a tummy tickle from the high grass and romp through blooming spring flowers. Maybe you head to your local dog beach or lake so they can practice creating a wake behind their zoom. When you have a Walmart+ membership, you’ll get 10 cents off per gallon of gas at over 14,000 Mobil, Exxon, Walmart, and Murphy fuel stations nationwide*. So go on and plan bigger adventures with your pup – your wallet won’t even notice. Invest in a Chuckit! If your dog is a fan of balls or sticks, a game of fetch is a great way to replicate the zoomies when you're out of the house. Toys like the Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher can help you send the ball way farther than most of us can throw, causing your pup to zoom off with glee for the chase. They also make frisbees and floating toys that will have your dog tippy-toe tapping in excitement whenever he sees you're about to toss. Plus, when you're a Walmart+ member – whether you have one item or 20 in your cart – you can get free next-day or two-day shipping with no order minimum needed on items from Walmart.com**. Did we mention the huge pet department with everything from toys to pharmacy? Yeah, it's seriously good.

Set up an at-home zoomie space If there's a specific time you know your dog is going to start moving a warp speed, try setting up your space in a more zoomie-conducive way beforehand. Move any coffee tables or chairs that may be obstructing the zoomie path, blow out any candles and move any drinks that could be knocked over by erratic sprints, and roll up any rugs that could get damaged by high-speed toenails. You could even set up some small (and not too sturdy) obstacles for him to jump over and create a zoomie agility course: Things like pillows and stacked rolls of toilet paper shouldn't cause any harm if he decides to bulldoze right through instead of leaping through the air. Speaking of TP, if you find that your supply is low, your Walmart+ membership will allow you to get free delivery from your local store***, so you never have to leave your pup at home alone. Make the post-zoomie moments a time to bond Zoomies typically mean your dog is letting out some pent-up energy and expressing excited happiness (if you notice it's happening when your dog is in anxious situations, then talk to your vet). Post-turbo-mode is the perfect moment to keep the good times rollin' — or rather, runnin' — with your pup by keeping him engaged with you through games. This could mean a fun bout of tug-of-war, a hide-and-seek game or an interactive puzzle game. Whatever you decide to do, make sure your pup is getting lots of mental stimulation, exercise and, of course, big pats.