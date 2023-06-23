Set Up Your Sun-Loving Cat For Their Best Summer Ever

Shutterstock

Sure, summer is great for us humans — sunshiny days mean hours lounging in the warmth, hopefully next to a body of water. But if you have a sun-loving cat, this is also their time to shine (literally). You know the type: They're always finding the warmest spot in the house, lazing around in the sun's rays and just generally hoping not to be bothered by anything else going on. If this sounds like your cat, make their summer better than ever before with these tips and tricks for maximum cat tanning time.

Provide the appropriate accommodations First things first: You need the gear to keep your cat lounging in maximum sunlight. If you have big windows that don't necessarily have a ledge or perch, try out a cat hammock with suction cups that attach right to the window itself. If they're more of an active sunbather, place their tower at window height for optimal UVA access. And of course, cozy beds placed next to windows and next to sliding doors are a must. With your Walmart+ membership, you can get all the essentials from Walmart.com shipped next-day or within two-days for free with no order minimum*. No need for you or your cat to move from your sun spots. Be strategic about window seat placement It's also important to remember that in the mind of a cat, not all windows are created equal. You'll want to place their cozy spots in the east- and west-facing windows of your house so they can max out their sun exposure. There's also entertainment to think about. Set up well-placed bird feeders and bird baths outside so they have little animals to keep an eye on.

Let their well-groomed bellies soak up the sun Just like their humans, cats can overheat if they have too many clothes (well, hair) on. Be sure to brush them regularly to remove fur so they can be belly-up for hours without getting too hot. The other must-dos? Belly rubs and sunny toe bean pics. Stock up on sunbathing necessities and join them Cats aren't the only ones who can enjoy a lazy day warming in the sun. Make sure you both have all the summer must-haves ready to go — which is super simple when you have a Walmart+ membership. You'll get free delivery from your local store, letting you stock up on the essentials for a sunny day as soon as same-day**. For your cat, grab a water fountain, yummy snacks and cute summer-themed toys. For you, add SPF, a beach read, water bottle and cooling snacks to cart.