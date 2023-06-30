Abandoned Kitten Comes Running Out Of Bushes When She Hears Kind Woman Call

Maci Raney was out doing errands when she heard something unusual in the parking lot of a local Tractor Supply store. A tiny meow made her turn around, and she spotted a tabby kitten under a row of bushes. There was no mama cat in sight, so she approached the kitten. “I called her, and she immediately ran to me,” Raney said in a TikTok video. “I don’t know if that was the universe telling her that I was there to rescue her.”

Maci Raney

Raney scooped up the kitten and brought her to the safety of her car. The kitten immediately relaxed in her hands and began making biscuits. “She was covered in fleas, eyes matted, dirt all in her hair, and we suspected tapeworms, which was later confirmed,” Raney told The Dodo.

Raney rushed the kitten, later named Biscuit, home and immediately gave her a flea bath, and she was able to start treating her ear and eye infections ahead of a scheduled vet appointment.

Biscuit also got to meet her entire new family, including two dogs, cats, chickens and ducks — and seemed to have no problem fitting in with the crowd.

The next day, Raney went back to Tractor Supply to double-check that she hadn’t missed any of Biscuit’s siblings. “That’s where she was, over there,” Raney said in another video. “I looked all up and down the tree line, I called for mama, I called for kittens, I looked … no kittens whatsoever.” After a second flea bath and a few eye ointment treatments, Biscuit was looking like a completely different kitten on her second day with Raney. “She’s so playful, she’s so sweet,” Raney said in a follow-up video.

However, on the day of Biscuit’s vet appointment, Raney got some sad news — the kitten tested positive for feline leukemia (FeLV). FeLV is a fatal disease in cats that affects their immune system. It can cause anemia or cancer and is transmittable to other cats through saliva. The FeLV vaccine is one of the core vaccines new kittens get at their first vet appointment.

Maci Raney

Because the disease is transmittable, Raney now had to keep Biscuit away from her other cats (despite them being vaccinated) and figure out how best to go about getting Biscuit the best treatment necessary. “I had planned on keeping her, but us living in a camper and me having three other cats, that’s just not going to be possible, and I want to give her the best life she possibly can have,” Raney continued, asking her followers for recommendations on rescue organizations that take FeLV-positive kittens.

However, after doing a bit of research and getting advice from followers who have been in her shoes, Raney found out that it’s sometimes possible to get a false-positive FeLV test result, especially when it’s a very young kitten who is being tested. Because Biscuit was only about 3 or 4 weeks old, the positive test result could have come from her mother’s antibodies that were still in Biscuit’s system.

Maci Raney

And … that’s exactly what it was. At Biscuit’s follow-up appointment, her PCR blood test came back negative for FeLV, freeing her to live her happiest life with Raney’s family.

According to Raney, Biscuit has easily settled into her new life and absolutely adores being a farm cat. “She loves to go outside and ‘help’ me with all of the chicken chores,” Raney said. “She loves to play in the chicken coop with the rabbits.”

“Her best friend is her big sister Lola (she’s a 3-year-old shorthair cat),” Raney continued, “[and] she also loves to go on car rides with us when we ride around on the country roads.” “But her favorite thing is definitely being outside with all her animal brothers and sisters,” Raney said.