Woman Saves Abandoned Gecko In Park And Helps Him Completely Transform

In mid-October, Ellen Rutz got a panicked call from her sister. She’d found a leopard gecko abandoned in a park in Germany and wasn’t sure what to do. The poor guy was in bad shape and definitely didn’t belong out there in the cold. Rutz immediately knew what she had to do. “I told her to take him, stopped work and drove there,” Rutz told The Dodo.

Ellen Rutz

When she met up with her sister, Rutz was heartbroken by what she saw. The tiny gecko, now named Leo, clearly needed help. She tried contacting a vet practice, but they were already closed for the weekend, so she took him home with her and quickly began to care for him.

Ellen Rutz

“His condition was so bad, I wasn't sure he would make it through the night,” Rutz said. “He was too weak to drink by himself, so I offered him water drops from my finger. He refused to eat.”

Ellen Rutz

The next morning, Leo seemed to be getting a little better, and Rutz was finally able to get him to eat. She fed him using tweezers because he was still too weak to do it himself. She tried calling around to see if anyone was missing a gecko, but no one stepped forward to claim him. She bought him a tank, and the rest is history. She knew from that moment that Leo was the newest member of her family.

Ellen Rutz

Rutz worked hard to help Leo recover and gain his strength back. She got him used to high temperatures again and gave him baths every day to help him heal, which he loved so much. She gave him all the love and care he needed — and now, two months later, he looks like a completely different gecko.

Ellen Rutz

“He has a healthy weight, his [colors] are coming back and he just acts like a normal leopard gecko,” Rutz said.

Ellen Rutz

Now that he’s healthy, Leo’s true personality has emerged. He’s super curious and is always so interested in everything that’s going on around him. He’s clearly so happy now, and his new mom is absolutely thrilled that she was able to help him get there.