Abandoned Dog Who'd Given Up All Hope Has The Sweetest Reaction When She's Finally Saved

Some of Suzette Hall’s rescues turn out to be easier than expected — like when a stray pup follows her to her car without objection. The more challenging ones, however, consist of multiple failed attempts and many sleepless nights. Worth — a small white dog who waited five weeks to be rescued — is one of those cases. “I was there day and night for so many days in a row,” Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy Rescue told The Dodo. Worth had already spent three weeks on her own before Hall came along. A Good Samaritan saw the small dog walking around an industrial area in Los Angeles and called the seasoned rescuer for help.

Suzette Hall

Hall got there quickly and deployed all of her usual rescue tactics. “I tried traps, I tried food, I tried everything,” Hall said. “But nothing would work because the people working there would chase her away.” Hall coaxed the pup into a fenced-in truck yard. She was just about to slide a lead over the dog’s head when someone on the property opened the gate, allowing the dog to escape. That was the last time Hall saw Worth in that area. “I kept going back every day hoping that she would come back, but she never did,” Hall said. “I thought for sure she was gone.” Two weeks went by without any sign of the skittish pup. Then one night, Hall received a message from a follower about a little dog. To Hall’s surprise, it was the same small dog she’d been searching for.

Suzette Hall

Hall jumped into her car and went to the field where the dog was last seen. After looking for a while, something appeared in the distance. “I looked, and it was her,” Hall said. “I couldn’t believe it was her. It was unreal.” The dog’s hair was longer than Hall remembered, and she was covered in mats. With the help of a local security guard, Hall got the dog to her car for safety. Worth settled right in, happily taking the front seat, where she smiled for the first time in weeks.

Suzette Hall

“I called her Worth because that’s the name of the street she was on,” Hall said. “And because she was worth all the trouble.”

Suzette Hall

Worth is currently in foster care, but Hall already has an awesome adopter lined up for her. Soon, she’ll be in a loving forever home, as if those five weeks never happened. “She was probably the hardest rescue I’ve ever done,” Hall said. “But she was so worth every minute of it.”