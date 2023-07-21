Abandoned Dog Hitches Ride With State Trooper And Immediately Wins Her Over

While responding to a call recently, Michigan State Police trooper Kayla Moore came across an adorable black dog in need of help. She knew from the report that the pup was abandoned, and she initially planned to bring her to Antrim County Animal Control to help her find a home.

But shortly after Trooper Moore loaded the dog up into her car, her plans began to change.

At first, the pup rode in the back of Trooper Moore’s cruiser. But by the time they pulled into the shelter, the sweet girl was in the front seat and quickly squeezing her way into the officer’s heart.

“While she was taking the dog to the shelter, something special happened,” Michigan State Police (MSP) wrote on Twitter. “They formed a bond.”