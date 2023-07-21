Abandoned Dog Hitches Ride With State Trooper And Immediately Wins Her Over
“Something special happened” ❤️️
While responding to a call recently, Michigan State Police trooper Kayla Moore came across an adorable black dog in need of help. She knew from the report that the pup was abandoned, and she initially planned to bring her to Antrim County Animal Control to help her find a home.
But shortly after Trooper Moore loaded the dog up into her car, her plans began to change.
At first, the pup rode in the back of Trooper Moore’s cruiser. But by the time they pulled into the shelter, the sweet girl was in the front seat and quickly squeezing her way into the officer’s heart.
“While she was taking the dog to the shelter, something special happened,” Michigan State Police (MSP) wrote on Twitter. “They formed a bond.”
Trooper Moore brought the dog, later named Rosie, to the shelter as planned. But as they walked through the doors, the officer came to a decision about Rosie’s future.
“Trooper Moore and the dog seemed to be a perfect match,” MSP wrote in a tweet. “When they arrived at the Antrim County Animal Shelter, Tpr. Moore filled out an application to adopt Rosie to give her a forever home.”
Within a few hours, Rosie’s life changed completely. The pup had woken up that morning on her own in the streets and ended her day in a cozy house filled with love.
Even though Rosie’s happily-ever-after came quickly, there are still many animals looking for forever homes at Antrim County Animal Control. Some of them are even related to the sweet girl.
“Rosie was part of a litter the MSP Canine Teams have been searching for,” MSP wrote on Twitter. “Numerous dogs are up for adoption.”
Rosie is just one of many pups Antrim County Animal Control and MSP hope to see adopted. Soon, more of their residents will have a home like hers.
Until then, they’ll keep showering the dogs and cats at Antrim County Animal Control with love. And they’ll remember Rosie’s story fondly, as the pup who instantly stole her rescuer’s heart.